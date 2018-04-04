Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) versus NQ Mobile (LKM) Head-To-Head Review

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) and NQ Mobile (NYSE:LKM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.8% of Evolent Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.7% of NQ Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Evolent Health shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evolent Health and NQ Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolent Health -14.05% -3.51% -2.79% NQ Mobile -173.60% -2.29% -1.18%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Evolent Health and NQ Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolent Health 0 0 12 0 3.00 NQ Mobile 0 0 1 0 3.00

Evolent Health presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 78.15%. NQ Mobile has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 707.45%. Given NQ Mobile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NQ Mobile is more favorable than Evolent Health.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Evolent Health and NQ Mobile’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolent Health $434.95 million 2.53 -$60.66 million ($0.70) -20.31 NQ Mobile $343.05 million 0.46 -$127.59 million N/A N/A

Evolent Health has higher revenue and earnings than NQ Mobile.

Volatility & Risk

Evolent Health has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NQ Mobile has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Evolent Health beats NQ Mobile on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management. Its services include providing customers with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services. Evolent Health, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

About NQ Mobile

Link Motion Inc, formerly NQ Mobile Inc., is a mobile internet service provider. The Company mainly provides smart cars and smart driving operation services. The Company mainly operates two major business activities: Smart Travel business and Smart Car business. The Smart Travel business mainly provides services through online booking and time-sharing. The Smart Car business mainly provides consumers with differentiated in-car experience services.

