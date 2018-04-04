Contrasting Starbucks (SBUX) and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Starbucks has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Starbucks’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.38 billion 0.55 $30.01 million $2.49 23.43 Starbucks $22.39 billion 3.64 $2.88 billion $2.06 28.16

Starbucks has higher revenue and earnings than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Starbucks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Starbucks pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers does not pay a dividend. Starbucks pays out 58.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Starbucks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 2.17% 8.63% 3.57% Starbucks 19.28% 56.35% 20.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.5% of Starbucks shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Starbucks shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Starbucks, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0 4 6 0 2.60 Starbucks 0 11 17 0 2.61

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus price target of $67.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.68%. Starbucks has a consensus price target of $64.13, suggesting a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Starbucks.

Summary

Starbucks beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants in North America and focuses on serving selection of gourmet burgers. The Company’s menu features a line of gourmet burgers, which it makes from ground beef, as well as its line of Red’s Tavern Double Burgers and its Red Robin’s line of half-pound Angus beef burgers with various toppings. The Company also offers burgers made from chicken breasts, fish fillets, turkey patties, as well as vegetarian and vegan options. The Company offered a selection of buns, including ciabatta, gluten free, sesame, onion, whole grain, jalapeno and lettuce wraps a range of toppings, including fresh guacamole, house made barbeque sauces, aiolis, grilled pineapple, crispy onion straws, sauteed mushrooms, fried jalapenos, bruschetta salsa, coleslaw, eight different cheese choices and a fried egg, as of December 25, 2016.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items. The company also licenses its trademarks through licensed stores, and grocery and foodservice accounts. It offers its products under the Starbucks, Teavana, Tazo, Seattle's Best Coffee, Evolution Fresh, La Boulange, Ethos, Frappuccino, Starbucks Doubleshot, Starbucks Refreshers, premium Tazo, and Starbucks VIA brand names. As of November 2, 2017, the company operated 27,339 stores across 75 countries. Starbucks Corporation was founded in 1971 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

