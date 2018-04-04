Reviewing Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS:RHNO) & Its Peers

Rhino Resource Partners (OTCMKTS: RHNO) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Rhino Resource Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Rhino Resource Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rhino Resource Partners -8.38% -13.80% -7.46% Rhino Resource Partners Competitors 10.92% 37.09% 4.73%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.2% of shares of all “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rhino Resource Partners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rhino Resource Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A Rhino Resource Partners Competitors 136 330 478 28 2.41

As a group, “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” companies have a potential upside of 23.18%. Given Rhino Resource Partners’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rhino Resource Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rhino Resource Partners and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rhino Resource Partners $218.69 million -$18.78 million N/A Rhino Resource Partners Competitors $1.90 billion $170.13 million -4.60

Rhino Resource Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rhino Resource Partners.

Risk & Volatility

Rhino Resource Partners has a beta of -0.99, indicating that its share price is 199% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rhino Resource Partners’ peers have a beta of -1.86, indicating that their average share price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rhino Resource Partners peers beat Rhino Resource Partners on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Rhino Resource Partners Company Profile

Rhino Resource Partners LP, together with its subsidiaries, produces, processes, and sells various grades of steam and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines in the United States. It operates mines in Kentucky, Ohio, West Virginia, and Utah. The company markets its steam coal primarily to electric utility companies as fuel for their steam powered generators; and metallurgical coal primarily to steel and coke producers. It also manages and leases coal properties; mines and sells limestone from reserves located at Sands Hill mining complex to construction companies and road builders. As of December 31, 2016, the company controlled an estimated 256.9 million tons of proven and probable coal reserves consisting of an estimated 203.5 million tons of steam coal and an estimated 53.4 million tons of metallurgical coal; and 196.5 million tons of non-reserve coal deposits. Rhino GP LLC operates as a general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

