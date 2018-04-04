Contrasting Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) & Its Peers

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ: RUSHA) is one of 20 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Rush Enterprises to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rush Enterprises and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Enterprises 0 2 3 0 2.60 Rush Enterprises Competitors 116 606 658 28 2.42

Rush Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $51.25, suggesting a potential upside of 24.73%. As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 18.49%. Given Rush Enterprises’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rush Enterprises is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Enterprises and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Enterprises 3.65% 10.00% 3.42% Rush Enterprises Competitors 3.23% 33.56% 3.60%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rush Enterprises and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Enterprises $4.71 billion $172.12 million 17.94 Rush Enterprises Competitors $7.94 billion $218.36 million 12.63

Rush Enterprises’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rush Enterprises. Rush Enterprises is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Rush Enterprises has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rush Enterprises’ competitors have a beta of 9.96, meaning that their average stock price is 896% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rush Enterprises competitors beat Rush Enterprises on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc. is an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services. The Company operates through the Truck Segment, which includes its operation of a regional network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the name Rush Truck Centers. Through its Rush Truck Centers, it offers services, including retail sales of new and used commercial vehicles, aftermarket parts sales, service and repair facilities, financing, leasing and rental, and insurance products. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated 100 Rush Truck Centers in 21 states. The Company’s Rush Truck Centers are located in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah and Virginia. Its Rush Truck Leasing provides full-service maintenance on customers’ vehicles. At Rush Truck Centers, it offers third-party financing to assist customers in purchasing new and used commercial vehicles.

