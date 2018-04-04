Sands China (SCHYY) & Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) Head to Head Survey

Sands China (OTCMKTS: SCHYY) and Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Sands China and Extended Stay America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sands China N/A N/A N/A Extended Stay America 6.15% 14.42% 4.71%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sands China shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sands China pays an annual dividend of $2.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Extended Stay America pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Extended Stay America pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Extended Stay America has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sands China and Extended Stay America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sands China $6.65 billion 6.50 $1.22 billion N/A N/A Extended Stay America $1.28 billion 2.90 $78.84 million $1.00 19.49

Sands China has higher revenue and earnings than Extended Stay America.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Sands China and Extended Stay America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sands China 0 0 3 0 3.00 Extended Stay America 0 1 7 0 2.88

Extended Stay America has a consensus target price of $20.94, indicating a potential upside of 7.43%. Given Extended Stay America’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Extended Stay America is more favorable than Sands China.

Risk and Volatility

Sands China has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extended Stay America has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Extended Stay America beats Sands China on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sands China Company Profile

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao resort, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue; and luxury and mid-market retail malls with approximately 800 shops. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 12,751 suites and hotel rooms, 19 Paiza Mansions, 1,635 table games, 4,493 slot machines, and approximately 140 restaurants and food outlets, as well as other integrated resort amenities. It also offers ferry transportation and leasing services; security services; human resources administration services; financing; mall management services; travel and tourism agency services; and procurement, marketing, and administrative services, as well as outsourcing services, including information technology, accounting, hotel reservation, and marketing. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Taipa, Macau. Sands China Ltd. is a subsidiary of Venetian Venture Development Intermediate II.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc. is a owner/operator of company-branded hotels in North America. The Company operates in the extended stay lodging industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 700 hotel properties consisting of approximately 75,900 rooms located in 44 states across the United States of America and in Canada. The Company owns and operates hotels under the core brand, Extended Stay America. In addition, the Company owns and operates three Extended Stay Canada hotels, 49 hotels in the economy extended stay segment under the Crossland Economy Studios and Hometown Inn brands, and also manage two Extended Stay America hotels.

