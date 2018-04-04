Reviewing Omnicell Technologies (OMCL) & The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG)

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ: ENSG) and Omnicell Technologies (NASDAQ:OMCL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

The Ensign Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omnicell Technologies has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Ensign Group and Omnicell Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Ensign Group $1.85 billion 0.74 $40.47 million $1.20 22.03 Omnicell Technologies $716.16 million 2.32 $20.60 million $0.18 238.06

The Ensign Group has higher revenue and earnings than Omnicell Technologies. The Ensign Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omnicell Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares The Ensign Group and Omnicell Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Ensign Group 2.19% 13.87% 6.35% Omnicell Technologies 2.88% 1.54% 0.77%

Dividends

The Ensign Group pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Omnicell Technologies does not pay a dividend. The Ensign Group pays out 15.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for The Ensign Group and Omnicell Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Ensign Group 1 1 3 0 2.40 Omnicell Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71

The Ensign Group currently has a consensus target price of $26.25, indicating a potential downside of 0.72%. Omnicell Technologies has a consensus target price of $56.14, indicating a potential upside of 31.02%. Given Omnicell Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Omnicell Technologies is more favorable than The Ensign Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.5% of The Ensign Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of The Ensign Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Omnicell Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc., through its operating subsidiaries, provides healthcare services across the post-acute care continuum, as well as other ancillary businesses located in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin. The Company’s subsidiaries provide skilled nursing, assisted living, home health and hospice, and other ancillary services. Its segments include transitional and skilled services segment, which includes the operation of skilled nursing facilities; assisted and independent living services segment, which includes the operation of assisted and independent living facilities; home health and hospice services segment, which includes its home health, home care and hospice businesses, and all other segment, which includes mobile diagnostics and other ancillary operations. As of July10, 2017, it operated in 226 healthcare facilities.

About Omnicell Technologies

Omnicell, Inc. provides automation and business analytics software solutions for medication and supply management in healthcare worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. It offers Omnicell Automated Dispensing Cabinets, a dispensing system, which automates the management and dispensing of medications; SinglePointe, a software product that controls medications; AnywhereRN, a software which remotely queue medications from automated dispensing cabinets; Omnicell Analytics and Pandora Analytics reporting and data analytics tools; and Anesthesia Workstation that manages anesthesia supplies and medications. The company also provides XR2 Central Pharmacy System, a hospital pharmacy robotics system; Central and Satellite Pharmacy Manager, an automated pharmacy storage and retrieval system; Controlled Substance Management, a controlled substance inventory management system; OmniLinkRx, a prescription routing system; and WorkflowRx, an automated pharmacy storage, retrieval, and packaging system. In addition, it offers Omnicell Supply Management System, an automated dispensing system; Omnicell Tissue Center, which manages the chain of custody for bone and tissue specimens; OptiFlex MS that manages medical and surgical supplies; OptiFlex SS, a module for the perioperative areas; and OptiFlex CL, a module for the cardiac catheterization lab and other procedure areas. Further, the company provides IV Solutions; enterprise analytics and solutions; Omnicell Interface Software; Mach4 Pharma Systems Medimat, a robotic dispensing system; Omnicell SupplyX subscription software; RFID solutions; and consumable medication blister cards, packaging equipment, and ancillary products and services to institutional pharmacies. The company was formerly known as Omnicell Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Omnicell, Inc. in 2001. Omnicell, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

