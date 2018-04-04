Control4 (CTRL) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Control4 earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 44.0718434402669 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Maxim Group upgraded Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Control4 in a report on Friday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Control4 from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.65 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Shares of CTRL stock traded up $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $21.31. 142,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.10, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of -0.31. Control4 has a fifty-two week low of $14.76 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $68.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.21 million. Control4 had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 6.53%. Control4’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Control4 will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Control4 declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Greg Bishop sold 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $55,713.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,307.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryce Judd sold 19,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $476,252.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,882,411 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Control4 Corporation (Control4) is a provider of smart home and business solutions. The Company’s smart home and small business solutions provide consumers with the ability to integrate audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, network management and other functionalities into a unified automation solution, customized to match their lifestyles and business needs.

