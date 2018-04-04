ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of ConvergeOne (NASDAQ:CVON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, March 28th.

CVON has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of ConvergeOne in a research report on Monday, March 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of CVON traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $9.01. 27,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,109. ConvergeOne has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $10.83.

In other ConvergeOne news, Director Richard Katzman purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ConvergeOne Company Profile

ConvergeOne Holdings, Inc provides collaboration and technology solutions for large and medium enterprises. It offers cloud solutions, such as C1CX, a collaboration solution spanning unified communications and contact centers with software applications, integration, and professional services; hosted collaboration solutions; and any communications as a service solution.

