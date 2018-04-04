Cooper Tire & Rubber (CTB) Sets New 12-Month High and Low at $28.10

Shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber Co (NYSE:CTB) reached a new 52-week high and low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.10 and last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 196303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $1,442.66, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $757.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.97 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. analysts predict that Cooper Tire & Rubber Co will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 13.55%.

In other Cooper Tire & Rubber news, Director Robert D. Welding bought 1,500 shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.30 per share, for a total transaction of $48,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $420,000.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company is a manufacturer and marketer of replacement tires. The Company specializes in the design, manufacture, marketing and sales of passenger car, light truck, medium truck, motorcycle, and racing tires. The Company operates through four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.

