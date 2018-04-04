Corelogic (CLGX) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $49.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CoreLogic, Inc., formerly known as First American Corp., is a provider of consumer, financial and property information, analytics and services to business and government. The Company combines public, contributory and proprietary data to develop predictive decision analytics and provide business services. CoreLogic has built databases for U.S. real estate, mortgage application, fraud, and loan performance and is also a provider of mortgage and automotive credit reporting, property tax, valuation, flood determination, and geospatial analytics and services. The Company serves various industries, including automotive, cable, financial services, employment, geospatial information service, insurance, legal, oil and gas, real estate, retail, utility, and telecommunications. CoreLogic, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California. “

CLGX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 price target on Corelogic and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Compass Point initiated coverage on Corelogic in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Corelogic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.56.

NYSE:CLGX opened at $44.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $3,600.88, a P/E ratio of 22.09, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.89. Corelogic has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $49.30.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Corelogic will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry M. Sando sold 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $63,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,011,084. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,974,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,310,000 after buying an additional 120,789 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,316,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,250,000 after buying an additional 1,368,543 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 440,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,360,000 after buying an additional 56,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Corelogic by 632.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 120,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 104,400 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreLogic, Inc is a provider of property information, analytics and data-enabled services. The Company provides detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, property risk and replacement cost, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. Its segments include Property Intelligence (PI), Risk Management and Work Flow (RMW), and Corporate.

