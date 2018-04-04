Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR) Stock Price

News coverage about Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) has been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust earned a coverage optimism score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 46.3414482650555 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

CORR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

NYSE:CORR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 40,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,471. The stock has a market cap of $443.86, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of $31.50 and a 1 year high of $39.42.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The asset manager reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 36.74%. equities analysts anticipate that Corenergy Infrastructure Trust will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Schulte bought 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.27 per share, with a total value of $25,716.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,610 shares in the company, valued at $805,404.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schulte acquired 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.91 per share, for a total transaction of $71,236.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 22,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,080.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,495 shares of company stock valued at $129,353. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (CorEnergy) is focused on acquiring and financing midstream and downstream real estate assets within the United States energy infrastructure sector and concurrently entering into long-term triple-net participating leases with energy companies. The Company also provides other types of capital, including loans secured by energy infrastructure assets.

