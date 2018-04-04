Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Cuts Stake in Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. cut its position in Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) by 58.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 218,543 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. owned about 0.07% of Steel Dynamics worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLD. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 16.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 3,114 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 242.8% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 522,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after buying an additional 49,622 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 49.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 146,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after buying an additional 48,524 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $44.06 on Wednesday. Steel Dynamics has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $10,443.83, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. equities research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 28.30%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/cornerstone-capital-management-holdings-llc-has-6-67-million-position-in-steel-dynamics-inc-stld-updated-updated.html.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment provides hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; merchant bar products, including angles, merchant rounds, flats, channels, and reinforcing bars; beams, channels, and specialty steel sections; and threaded rod products, and cold drawn and heat treated bars.

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.