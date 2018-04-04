Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Grows Stake in Conagra Brands (CAG)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $6,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 203,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after buying an additional 50,960 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Conagra Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 201,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,804,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in Conagra Brands by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 99,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc raised its position in Conagra Brands by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 70,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 23,170 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $877,447.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,900.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 6,046 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $216,809.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. UBS raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $36.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,776.37, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $41.03.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

