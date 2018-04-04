Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE)

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. grew its stake in Baker Hughes, a GE company (NYSE:BHGE) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in Baker Hughes, a GE were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes, a GE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BHGE shares. Piper Jaffray upgraded shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Wells Fargo reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes, a GE in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Baker Hughes, a GE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.77 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.80.

Shares of NYSE:BHGE traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.13. The company had a trading volume of 236,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,597,744. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,735.10, a P/E ratio of 55.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Baker Hughes, a GE company has a one year low of $25.53 and a one year high of $43.27.

Baker Hughes, a GE (NYSE:BHGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Baker Hughes, a GE had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes, a GE company will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William D. Marsh sold 5,000 shares of Baker Hughes, a GE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies for onshore and offshore operations.

