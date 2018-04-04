EPR Properties (EPR) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.

Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. cut its stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in EPR Properties by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the third quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in EPR Properties by 197.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 2,853 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPR traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.83. The company had a trading volume of 25,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,906. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $51.87 and a 1-year high of $76.90. The company has a market cap of $4,043.59, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.45.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.70). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 45.65%. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 18 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 7.67%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.06%.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 14,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $840,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,304,191.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks set a $57.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 target price on shares of EPR Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $76.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EPR Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.44.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust. The Company’s investment portfolio includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties. The Company’s segments include Entertainment, Education, Recreation and Other. The Entertainment segment consists of investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

