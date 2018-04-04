Corning (GLW) Earns Daily News Impact Score of 0.17

News articles about Corning (NYSE:GLW) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Corning earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the electronics maker an impact score of 46.2659194340361 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.22.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.39. 9,690,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,429,341. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $26.32 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $23,176.96, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Corning had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

In related news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $29,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John A. Canning, Jr. acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $888,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated is engaged in manufacturing specialty glass and ceramics. Its segments include Display Technologies, Optical Communications, Environmental Technologies, Specialty Materials, Life Sciences and All Other. The Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs).

