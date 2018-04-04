Eii Capital Management Inc. Has $567,000 Stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Eii Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the period. Eii Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $39,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Denton sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total value of $220,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,157.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,400 shares of company stock valued at $138,944 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OFC opened at $26.28 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $2,616.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $164.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.44 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OFC. SunTrust Banks set a $30.00 target price on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $32.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho set a $26.00 price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

COPT is an office REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

