National Bank Financial Downgrades Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) to Underperform

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th. The brokerage currently has C$5.50 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$9.50.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$13.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$16.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.44.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Shares of TSE CJR.B traded down C$0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,951. Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$6.93 and a one year high of C$14.10.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 30th will be paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “National Bank Financial Downgrades Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) to Underperform” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/corus-entertainment-cjr-b-cut-to-underperform-at-national-bank-financial-updated.html.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.