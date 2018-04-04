CoStar Group (CSGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $380.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $430.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.28, for a total transaction of $415,472.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Matthew Linnington sold 7,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.23, for a total transaction of $2,758,329.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,421 shares of company stock valued at $9,009,433 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in CoStar Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,698,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,782,000 after buying an additional 81,157 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,794,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,869,000 after purchasing an additional 199,267 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 793,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,579,000 after purchasing an additional 83,605 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.4% during the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,951,000 after purchasing an additional 46,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 316,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,073,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP opened at $353.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12,673.93, a PE ratio of 89.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.52. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $201.43 and a 52 week high of $378.57.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $253.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.74 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

