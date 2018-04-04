Costco Wholesale Co. (COST) Stake Boosted by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for approximately 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Jacobus Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 564 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 171.3% during the third quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 148.4% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, December 15th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, UBS boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.76.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $3,150,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at $6,468,572.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James D. Sinegal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.06, for a total transaction of $5,761,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 746,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,316,900.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 106,859 shares of company stock valued at $20,175,690. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $182.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82,686.91, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The retailer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation is engaged in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States and Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Australia, Spain, and through its subsidiaries in Taiwan and Korea. As of August 28, 2016, the Company operated 715 warehouses across the world.

