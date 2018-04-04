Steven Bruk Acquires 20,000 Shares of CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) Stock

CounterPath Co. (NASDAQ:CPAH) (TSE:CCV) Director Steven Bruk bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,234.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Steven Bruk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 16th, Steven Bruk bought 9,000 shares of CounterPath stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $28,980.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Steven Bruk bought 125,000 shares of CounterPath stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.01 per share, for a total transaction of $501,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPAH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,514. The company has a market cap of $16.09, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.07. CounterPath Co. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CounterPath from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CounterPath from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks.

