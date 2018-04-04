Teachers Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ)

Teachers Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,162,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 799,964 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of Cousins Properties worth $38,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Cousins Properties by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 100,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 91,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 263.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,443,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after buying an additional 6,122,947 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,309,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,357,000 after buying an additional 1,006,964 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,036,000.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of Cousins Properties stock opened at $8.62 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Inc has a twelve month low of $7.81 and a twelve month high of $9.63. The company has a market cap of $3,645.51, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 46.90% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $109.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.05 million. research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 39.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.10.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/cousins-properties-inc-cuz-stake-lowered-by-teachers-advisors-llc-updated-updated.html.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company’s segments include Office, Mixed-Use, Other, Atlanta, Austin, Charlotte, Orlando, Tampa, Phoenix and Other. It develops, acquires, leases, manages and owns primarily Class A office properties and opportunistic mixed-use developments in Sunbelt markets with a focus on Georgia, Texas and North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.