Covesting (COV) Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Covesting token can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00007377 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX. During the last week, Covesting has traded 21.5% lower against the US dollar. Covesting has a market capitalization of $9.44 million and $93,770.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Covesting alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007361 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003167 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00703335 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00014663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00173202 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038249 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00032880 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,500,000 tokens. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/@Covesting. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Covesting platform was conceived to help investors and cryptocurrency traders getting in touch with each other. Investors can browse through dozens of trading strategies, provided by professional asset managers, and subscribe to the ones matching their goals. Thanks to technology-based solutions and smart-contracts, the Covesting platform allows its users to replicate trading activity of a chosen Model directly into their segregated account at Covesting. “

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and IDEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covesting using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Covesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covesting and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.