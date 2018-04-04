CPI Card Group (PMTS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

PMTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CPI Card Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of CPI Card Group in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. CPI Card Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

NASDAQ:PMTS opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.54. CPI Card Group has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $64.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.44 million. equities research analysts expect that CPI Card Group will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 181.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 39,359 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group in the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 108.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 203,869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 106,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CPI Card Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 100,594 shares during the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, formerly CPI Holdings I, Inc, provides Financial Payment Card solutions in North America. The Company is engaged in the design, production, data personalization, packaging and fulfillment of Financial Payment Cards, which it defines as credit cards, debit cards and prepaid debit cards issued on the networks of the Payment Card Brands in the United States, Europe and Canada.

