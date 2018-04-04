CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Shares Sold by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its holdings in shares of CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.12% of CRA International worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRAI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 22.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 41,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 46,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CRA International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 134,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRAI. BidaskClub raised shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $54.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.86, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.73. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.42.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.60 million. CRA International had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that CRA International will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

CRA International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc is a global consulting firm. The Company provides economic, financial and management consulting services. The Company consulting services in two areas: litigation, regulatory, and financial consulting and management consulting. The Company provides services, such as economic capability, analyses and testimony in areas, such as Antitrust & Competition; Damages & Valuation; Financial Accounting & Valuation; Financial Economics; Forensic & Cyber Investigations; Insurance Economics; Intellectual Property; International Arbitration; Labor & Employment; Mergers & Acquisitions; Regulatory Economics & Compliance; Securities & Financial Markets, and Transfer Pricing.

