Craneware plc (CRW) Insider Sells £2,186,457 in Stock

Craneware plc (LON:CRW) insider Craig Preston sold 112,126 shares of Craneware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,950 ($27.37), for a total transaction of £2,186,457 ($3,069,142.34).

Shares of Craneware stock traded down GBX 17.50 ($0.25) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,745 ($24.49). The stock had a trading volume of 8,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,260. Craneware plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,170 ($16.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,040 ($28.64).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($25.27) target price on shares of Craneware in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in the development, licensing and ongoing support of computer software for the United States healthcare industry. The Company’s Value Cycle Solutions span over five product families, which include Patient Engagement, Charge Capture & Pricing, Coding Integrity, Cost Analytics, and Revenue Collection & Retention.

