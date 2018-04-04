Creativecoin Price Hits $0.11 (CREA)

Creativecoin (CURRENCY:CREA) traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Creativecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Creativecoin has traded 30.2% lower against the US dollar. Creativecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $1,887.00 worth of Creativecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Creativecoin

Creativecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Creativecoin’s total supply is 13,897,535 coins. The Reddit community for Creativecoin is /r/Creativechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creativecoin’s official Twitter account is @Creative_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creativecoin is www.creativechain.org.

Buying and Selling Creativecoin

Creativecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is not possible to purchase Creativecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creativecoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creativecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

