Credit Suisse Group Exchange Traded Notes due December 4, 2034, Linked to the S&P MLP Index (MLPO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Credit Suisse Group Exchange Traded Notes due December 4, 2034, Linked to the S&P MLP Index (NYSEARCA:MLPO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.2467 per share on Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse Group Exchange Traded Notes due December 4, 2034, Linked to the S&P MLP Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

MLPO remained flat at $$14.03 during trading on Wednesday. 35 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,379. Credit Suisse Group Exchange Traded Notes due December 4, 2034, Linked to the S&P MLP Index has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $17.25.

