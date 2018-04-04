General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Receives “Hold” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

General Mills (NYSE:GIS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 20th, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.15% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo set a $65.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.30. 6,313,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,486,471. General Mills has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25,641.11, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.77.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $517,492.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,143,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 191,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 216,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.5% during the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 17.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

