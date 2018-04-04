Credo Trading Down 16.9% This Week (CRYPTO:CREDO)

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded 40.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Credo has a market cap of $10.60 million and $254.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credo token can now be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Credo has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003043 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00693806 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014412 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00182278 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00035875 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00036005 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Credo Token Profile

Credo’s genesis date was May 2nd, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio. The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken. Credo’s official website is bitbounce.com/credo.

According to CryptoCompare, “Credo is an email management platform that aims to mitigate the email spam. In order to achieve this Credo Team will implement a software to filter emails from unknown contacts and provide a payment mechanism for email receipt or response, named as BitBounce. A fee will be charged to the senders contacting unknown recipients to either the email go through or be responded to. Credo token (CREDO) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit users with rewards taking into account the attention or actions the users provide to the emails. “

Buying and Selling Credo

Credo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase Credo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credo must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credo using one of the exchanges listed above.

