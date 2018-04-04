Crispr Therapeutics AG (CRSP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.54.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $53.70 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $29.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Woiwode sold 3,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $62,067.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $100,618.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kurt Von Emster sold 37,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $1,010,297.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,850 shares of company stock worth $7,261,865 over the last 90 days. 39.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 31,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Ark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics (CRSP) opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. Crispr Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $2,431.95, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 3.63.

About Crispr Therapeutics

Crispr Therapeutics AG is a Switzerland-based gene-editing company. The Company focuses on the development of transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/Cas9 gene-editing platform. CRISPR/Cas9 can be programmed to cut, edit and correct disease-associated deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in a patient’s cell.

