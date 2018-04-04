SSAB Svenskt Stal (SSAAY) vs. Ternium (TX) Head-To-Head Analysis

SSAB Svenskt Stal (OTCMKTS: SSAAY) and Ternium (NYSE:TX) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get SSAB Svenskt Stal alerts:

SSAB Svenskt Stal has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ternium has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SSAB Svenskt Stal and Ternium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSAB Svenskt Stal 0 0 0 0 N/A Ternium 0 1 4 0 2.80

Ternium has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.19%. Given Ternium’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ternium is more favorable than SSAB Svenskt Stal.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SSAB Svenskt Stal and Ternium’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSAB Svenskt Stal $7.74 billion 0.73 $269.01 million $0.13 21.08 Ternium $9.70 billion 0.68 $886.21 million $4.51 7.31

Ternium has higher revenue and earnings than SSAB Svenskt Stal. Ternium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSAB Svenskt Stal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ternium pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. SSAB Svenskt Stal does not pay a dividend. Ternium pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares SSAB Svenskt Stal and Ternium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSAB Svenskt Stal 3.45% 4.36% 2.56% Ternium 9.28% 15.65% 8.50%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

19.0% of Ternium shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ternium beats SSAB Svenskt Stal on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SSAB Svenskt Stal Company Profile

SSAB AB produces and sells steel products in Sweden and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The company offers wear steels for maximum payload and service life; structural steel; prehardened tool steel; and protection plates. It also provides products include quenched and tempered plates, heavy plates, and various strip products, as well as tubes and sections, and infra products. In addition, the company offers hot- and cold-rolled, and heavy plate coils, as well as metal-coated and pre-painted products; beams, merchant bars, hollow sections, and rebars; and aluminum and copper stainless steel and non-ferrous metals. Further, it provides steel roofs, rainwater systems, and accessories; building components, such as sandwich panels, load-bearing sheets, and façade claddings; frame solutions; and design and installation services. Additionally, the company provides value added services and aftermarket services. SSAB AB markets its steel products primarily under the Hardox, Strenx, Docol, GreenCoat, Armox, and Toolox brands. It also exports its products. The company offers its products to heavy transport, construction, material handling, agriculture and forest machinery, automotive, energy, infrastructure, engineering, manufacturing, and mining industry customers. SSAB AB was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium S.A. manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, the United States, Central America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, such as slabs, billets and round bars, hot-rolled coils and sheets, bars and stirrups, wire rods, cold-rolled coils and sheets, tin plates, hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets, pre-painted sheets, steel pipes and tubular products, beams, roll formed products, and other products. The Mining segment sells iron ore concentrates and pellets. The company serves various companies and small businesses operating in construction, automotive, home appliances, capital goods, container, food, and energy industries. Ternium S.A. was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Ternium S.A. is a subsidiary of Techint Holdings S.à r.l.

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB Svenskt Stal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB Svenskt Stal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.