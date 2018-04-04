Critical Analysis: The Andersons (ANDE) and The Mosaic (MOS)

The Andersons (NASDAQ: ANDE) and The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

The Andersons has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Mosaic has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Andersons and The Mosaic’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Andersons $3.69 billion 0.25 $42.51 million $1.15 28.52 The Mosaic $7.41 billion 1.14 -$107.20 million $1.09 22.11

The Andersons has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Mosaic. The Mosaic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Andersons, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The Andersons pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. The Mosaic pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. The Andersons pays out 57.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Mosaic pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The Andersons has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. The Andersons is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.7% of The Andersons shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of The Mosaic shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of The Andersons shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of The Mosaic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Andersons and The Mosaic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Andersons 1.12% 4.83% 1.83% The Mosaic -1.45% 3.90% 2.15%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for The Andersons and The Mosaic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Andersons 0 3 0 0 2.00 The Mosaic 2 10 4 0 2.13

The Andersons currently has a consensus target price of $34.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.18%. The Mosaic has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.81%. Given The Mosaic’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe The Mosaic is more favorable than The Andersons.

Summary

The Mosaic beats The Andersons on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc., an agriculture company, operates in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Grain segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities. Its Ethanol segment purchases and sells ethanol; and offers facility operations, risk management, and ethanol and corn oil marketing services to the ethanol plants it invests in and operates. The company's Rail segment leases, sells, and repairs various types of railcars, locomotives, and barges; provides fleet management services to private railcar owners; and offers metal fabrication services. Its Plant Nutrient segment manufactures, distributes, and retails agricultural and related plant nutrients, corncob-based products, and pelleted lime and gypsum products; and crop nutrients, crop protection chemicals, and seed products, as well as provides application and agronomic services to commercial and family farmers. This segment also offers warehousing, packaging, and manufacturing services to nutrient producers and other distributors; and manufactures and distributes nitrogen reagents for air pollution control systems that are used in coal-fired power plants, and water treatment and dust abatement products. In addition, this segment produces professional turf care products for golf course and turf care markets; and fertilizer and control products, as well as provides contract manufacturing of fertilizer and control products. The Andersons, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in Maumee, Ohio.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names. The company also produces and sells potash for use in the manufacturing of mixed crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and for industrial use; and for use in the de-icing and as a water softener regenerant, as well as fluorosilicic acid for water fluoridation. In addition, it provides nitrogen-based crop nutrients and animal feed ingredients, and other ancillary services; and purchases and sells phosphates, potash, and nitrogen products. The company sells its products to wholesale distributors, retail chains, cooperatives, independent retailers, and national accounts. The Mosaic Company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota.

