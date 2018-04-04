Comparing Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) & Research Frontiers (REFR)

Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) and Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Trimble alerts:

90.0% of Trimble shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Trimble shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Research Frontiers shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Trimble and Research Frontiers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trimble 4.56% 13.37% 8.03% Research Frontiers -160.08% -73.60% -65.73%

Volatility & Risk

Trimble has a beta of 2.43, indicating that its share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Research Frontiers has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Trimble and Research Frontiers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trimble 0 4 5 0 2.56 Research Frontiers 0 0 1 0 3.00

Trimble presently has a consensus price target of $41.78, suggesting a potential upside of 20.26%. Research Frontiers has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 163.16%. Given Research Frontiers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Research Frontiers is more favorable than Trimble.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Trimble and Research Frontiers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trimble $2.65 billion 3.25 $121.10 million $1.28 27.14 Research Frontiers $1.51 million 18.15 -$2.41 million ($0.10) -11.40

Trimble has higher revenue and earnings than Research Frontiers. Research Frontiers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trimble, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Trimble beats Research Frontiers on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc., formerly Trimble Navigation Limited, is engaged in providing technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to transform their work processes. The Company’s solutions are used across a range of industries, including agriculture, architecture, civil engineering, survey and land administration, construction, geospatial, government, natural resources, transportation and utilities. The Company’s business segments include Building and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resource and utilities and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves customers working in architecture, engineering, construction and operations and maintenance. The Geospatial segment primarily serves customers working in surveying, engineering, government and land management. The Resources and Utilities segment serves customers working in agriculture, forestry, and utilities. The Transportation segment serves customers working in transportation.

About Research Frontiers

Research Frontiers Incorporated (Research Frontiers) is engaged in the development and marketing of technology and devices to control the flow of light. The Company develops and licenses its patented suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to other companies that manufacture and market either the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, lamination services, electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, or the end-products themselves, such as smart windows, skylights and sunroofs. Research Frontiers has approximately 40 companies that, in the aggregate, are licensed to serve over four SPD-Smart application areas, including aerospace, architectural, automotive and marine products. Its VariGuard business unit markets and sells SPD-Smart products directly to customers for specialty uses, such as the protection of artwork and light-sensitive documents in museums and private collections.

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.