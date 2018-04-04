Critical Analysis: Xtep International (XTEPY) & Skechers USA (SKX)

Xtep International (OTCMKTS: XTEPY) and Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Xtep International and Skechers USA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xtep International N/A N/A N/A Skechers USA 4.30% 14.63% 10.69%

Risk & Volatility

Xtep International has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skechers USA has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Xtep International pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Skechers USA does not pay a dividend. Xtep International pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of Skechers USA shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.2% of Skechers USA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Xtep International and Skechers USA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xtep International $812.19 million 1.15 $79.44 million $3.60 11.66 Skechers USA $4.16 billion 1.54 $179.19 million $1.78 22.48

Skechers USA has higher revenue and earnings than Xtep International. Xtep International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skechers USA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Xtep International and Skechers USA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xtep International 0 0 0 0 N/A Skechers USA 0 2 9 0 2.82

Skechers USA has a consensus target price of $42.89, suggesting a potential upside of 7.20%. Given Skechers USA’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Skechers USA is more favorable than Xtep International.

Summary

Skechers USA beats Xtep International on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Xtep International Company Profile

Xtep International Holdings Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sportswear primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including footwear, apparel, and accessory products primarily under the Xtep brand. It is also involved in the trading of sportswear. As of December 31, 2016, the company had approximately 6,800 retail stores; and 250 Xtep kids brand POS. It also offers its products online. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Quanzhou, the People's Republic of China. Xtep International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Group Success Investments Limited.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. is a designer and marketer of Skechers-branded lifestyle footwear for men, women and children, and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand name. The Company operates through three segments: domestic wholesale sales, international wholesale sales, and retail sales, which includes e-commerce sales. Its lifestyle brands include Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active and Skechers Sport Active, Skechers Originals, BOBS from Skechers and Mark Nason. Its Performance Brands include Skechers Performance, Skechers Kids and Skechers Work. Its footwear is sold through a range of department stores and specialty retail stores and mid-tier retailers, boutiques, among others. As of February 1, 2017, the Company owned and operated 117 concept stores, 163 factory outlet stores and 134 warehouse outlet stores in the United States, and 101 concept stores, 51 factory outlet stores, and five warehouse outlet stores internationally.

