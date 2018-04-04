Critical Analysis: Yanzhou Coal Mining (YZCAY) vs. Its Competitors

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS: YZCAY) is one of 13 publicly-traded companies in the “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Yanzhou Coal Mining to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Yanzhou Coal Mining and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yanzhou Coal Mining N/A N/A N/A Yanzhou Coal Mining Competitors 10.92% 37.09% 4.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yanzhou Coal Mining and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Yanzhou Coal Mining $5.01 billion $312.09 million 24.16 Yanzhou Coal Mining Competitors $1.90 billion $170.13 million -4.53

Yanzhou Coal Mining has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Yanzhou Coal Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Yanzhou Coal Mining has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Yanzhou Coal Mining’s rivals have a beta of -1.86, meaning that their average share price is 286% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Yanzhou Coal Mining pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Yanzhou Coal Mining pays out 27.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.5% and pay out 38.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Yanzhou Coal Mining and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yanzhou Coal Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A Yanzhou Coal Mining Competitors 136 330 478 28 2.41

As a group, “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” companies have a potential upside of 22.51%. Given Yanzhou Coal Mining’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yanzhou Coal Mining has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Yanzhou Coal Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.2% of shares of all “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “Bituminous coal & lignite – surface mining” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Yanzhou Coal Mining rivals beat Yanzhou Coal Mining on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Yanzhou Coal Mining

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited is a coal producer in China and Australia, which is primarily engaged in the mining, washing, processing and distribution of coal through railway transportation. The Company’s segments include Coal mining, which is engaged in underground and open-cut mining, preparation and sales of coal and potash mineral exploration; Coal railway transportation, which is engaged in the provision of railway transportation services; Methanol, electricity and heat supply, which is engaged in the production and sales of methanol and electricity and related heat supply services, and Equipment manufacturing, which is engaged in the manufacturing of coal mining and equipment. The Company offers a range of coal products and other mixed coal products, including thermal coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, pulverized coal injection (PCI) coal and other mixed coal products.

