Delphi Technologies (DLPH) and Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Financial Contrast

Dorman Products (NASDAQ: DORM) and Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dorman Products and Delphi Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dorman Products 0 4 0 1 2.40 Delphi Technologies 0 3 4 0 2.57

Dorman Products presently has a consensus target price of $68.33, indicating a potential upside of 3.43%. Delphi Technologies has a consensus target price of $61.43, indicating a potential upside of 24.00%. Given Delphi Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Delphi Technologies is more favorable than Dorman Products.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dorman Products and Delphi Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dorman Products $903.22 million 2.46 $106.59 million $3.37 19.61 Delphi Technologies $4.85 billion 0.91 $285.00 million $5.15 9.62

Delphi Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Dorman Products. Delphi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dorman Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Dorman Products shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Delphi Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of Dorman Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Delphi Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Delphi Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Dorman Products does not pay a dividend. Delphi Technologies pays out 3.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Dorman Products and Delphi Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dorman Products 11.80% 18.14% 15.22% Delphi Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc. supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts. The company also provides automotive replacement parts comprising door handles, keyless remotes and cases, and door hinge repairs; and heavy duty aftermarket parts for class 4-8 vehicles comprising lighting, cooling, engine management, and cab products. In addition, it offers solutions for rugged duty and fleet applications; replacement chassis part solutions; brake hardware products; electrical components; and application specific repair hardware products. The company provides its products under the OE Solutions, HELP!, HD Solutions, Premium Chassis, Premium XL, Premium RD, MAS, FirstStop, ConductTite, and AutoGrade brands through automotive aftermarket retailers, local independent parts wholesalers, national general merchandise chain retailers, mass merchants, salvage yards, and the parts distribution systems of parts manufacturers. Dorman Products, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, Pennsylvania.

Delphi Technologies Company Profile

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components. It also provides power electronics solutions, including supervisory controllers and software, and DC/DC converters and inverters. This segment sells its portfolio of technologies and solutions for propulsion systems to original equipment manufacturers of light vehicles, including passenger cars, trucks, vans, and sport-utility vehicles; and commercial vehicles, such as light-duty, medium-duty, and heavy-duty trucks, as well as commercial vans, buses, and off-highway vehicles. The Delphi Technologies Aftermarket segment manufactures and sells aftermarket products, such as cover fuel injection, electronics and engine management, maintenance and test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics to independent aftermarket and original equipment service customers, and independent retailers and wholesale distributors. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

