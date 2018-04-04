VTTI Energy Partners (NYSE:VTTI) & QEP Midstream Partners (QEPM) Critical Contrast

QEP Midstream Partners (NYSE: QEPM) and VTTI Energy Partners (NYSE:VTTI) are both small-cap companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QEP Midstream Partners and VTTI Energy Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QEP Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A VTTI Energy Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00

VTTI Energy Partners has a consensus target price of $19.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Given VTTI Energy Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VTTI Energy Partners is more favorable than QEP Midstream Partners.

Profitability

This table compares QEP Midstream Partners and VTTI Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QEP Midstream Partners 62.86% 23.46% 13.76% VTTI Energy Partners 35.11% 8.09% 7.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QEP Midstream Partners and VTTI Energy Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QEP Midstream Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A VTTI Energy Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of VTTI Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

VTTI Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. QEP Midstream Partners does not pay a dividend. VTTI Energy Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

VTTI Energy Partners beats QEP Midstream Partners on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

QEP Midstream Partners Company Profile

QEP Midstream Partners, LP (QEP Midstream) is a master limited partnership formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. The Company’s primary assets consist of ownership interests in four gathering systems and two Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated pipelines through which, the Company provides natural gas midstream services, and crude oil gathering and transportation services to producers and users of natural gas and crude oil. The natural gas midstream services include gathering, compression, treating and dehydration, processing, fractionation, natural gas transmission and natural gas liquids (NGL) products transportation. The Company provides crude oil gathering and transportation services in Colorado, North Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.

VTTI Energy Partners Company Profile

VTTI Energy Partners LP provides terminaling services for third party companies engaged in the production, processing, distribution and marketing of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Company operates through the segment of energy storage terminaling business. Its assets consist of approximately 42.6% interest in VTTI MLP B.V., which owns a portfolio of over six terminals with over 400 tanks and approximately 35.7 million barrels of refined petroleum product and crude oil storage capacity located in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America. Its terminals are located in international supply and demand centers for refined petroleum products and crude oil and provide midstream infrastructure services to its customers at these international market hubs. It provides storage and terminaling services for energy industry participants, including marketing companies, integrated oil companies, national oil companies, distributors, and chemical and petrochemical companies.

