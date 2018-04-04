Critical Comparison: West Coast Bancorp (WCBO) & BNC Bancorp (BNCN)

West Coast Bancorp (NASDAQ: WCBO) and BNC Bancorp (NASDAQ:BNCN) are both companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares West Coast Bancorp and BNC Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets West Coast Bancorp N/A N/A N/A BNC Bancorp 19.39% 6.37% 0.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for West Coast Bancorp and BNC Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score West Coast Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BNC Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

BNC Bancorp has a consensus price target of $37.75, indicating a potential upside of 7.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.6% of BNC Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of BNC Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

BNC Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. West Coast Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares West Coast Bancorp and BNC Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio West Coast Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A BNC Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BNC Bancorp beats West Coast Bancorp on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

About West Coast Bancorp

West Coast Bancorp (Bancorp) is a bank holding company. Bancorp’s principal business activities are conducted through its full-service, commercial bank subsidiary, West Coast Bank (the Bank), an Oregon state-chartered bank. As of December 31, 2011, the Bank had facilities in 41 cities and towns in western Oregon and southwestern Washington, operating a total of 55 full-service and five limited-service branches and a Small Business Administration (SBA) lending office in Vancouver, Washington. Bancorp operates in two segments: West Coast Bank and West Coast Trust and parent company related operations. For consumer banking customers, the Bank offers a variety of checking and savings accounts, check cards, and competitive borrowing products.In April 2013, Columbia Banking System Inc announced the completion of acquisition of West Coast Bancorp, the parent company of West Coast Bank.

About BNC Bancorp

BNC Bancorp is a one-bank holding company for Bank of North Carolina (the Bank). The Bank is a full service commercial bank, which provides a range of banking services tailored to the particular banking needs of the communities it serves. It is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and using those deposits, together with other funding from its lines of credit, to make commercial and consumer loans. It provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized local businesses. It also offers a range of banking services, including traditional products, such as checking and savings accounts. Its other banking services include Mortgage Lending, Small Business Administration Lending, Wealth Management Services and Insurance Services. It offers an array of residential mortgage products, including long-term fixed rate and variable rate loans. Its Wealth Management Services include financial planning, wealth management, and trust and estate planning.

