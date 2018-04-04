Gazprom PAO (OGZPY) and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Critical Contrast

Chevron (NYSE: CVX) and Gazprom PAO (OTCMKTS:OGZPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Chevron and Gazprom PAO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chevron 6.49% 5.22% 3.02% Gazprom PAO N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chevron and Gazprom PAO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chevron $141.72 billion 1.55 $9.20 billion $3.70 31.04 Gazprom PAO $91.67 billion 0.06 $14.27 billion N/A N/A

Gazprom PAO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chevron.

Dividends

Chevron pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Gazprom PAO pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Chevron pays out 121.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Chevron has raised its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Chevron and Gazprom PAO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chevron 1 4 17 0 2.73 Gazprom PAO 0 2 0 0 2.00

Chevron presently has a consensus price target of $131.06, indicating a potential upside of 14.13%. Given Chevron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Chevron is more favorable than Gazprom PAO.

Risk & Volatility

Chevron has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gazprom PAO has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.0% of Chevron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Gazprom PAO shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Chevron shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chevron beats Gazprom PAO on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation (Chevron) manages its investments in subsidiaries and affiliates, and provides administrative, financial, management and technology support to the United States and international subsidiaries that engage in integrated energy and chemicals operations. The Company operates through two business segments: Upstream and Downstream. Upstream operations consist primarily of exploring for, developing and producing crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant. Downstream operations consist primarily of refining of crude oil into petroleum products; marketing of crude oil and refined products; transporting of crude oil and refined products, and manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals.

Gazprom PAO Company Profile

Gazprom PAO operates gas pipeline systems. The Company’s principal activities include exploration and production of gas; transportation of gas; sales of gas within the Russian Federation and abroad; gas storage; production of crude oil and gas condensate; processing of oil, gas condensate and other hydrocarbons, and sales of refined products, and electric and heat energy generation and sales. The Company’s segments include Production of gas, Transportation, Distribution of gas, Gas storage, Production of crude oil and gas condensate, Refining, Electric and heat energy generation and sales, and Other. The Production of gas segment is engaged in the exploration and production of gas. The Transportation segment is engaged in the transportation of gas. The Distribution of gas segment is engaged in the sales of gas within the Russian Federation and abroad. The Gas storage segment is engaged in the storage of extracted and purchased gas in underground gas storages.

