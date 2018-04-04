Critical Analysis: National-Oilwell Varco (NOV) versus Matrix Service (MTRX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ: MTRX) and National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Matrix Service and National-Oilwell Varco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service -0.59% -1.97% -1.12% National-Oilwell Varco -3.24% -1.10% -0.75%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Matrix Service and National-Oilwell Varco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service 0 2 0 0 2.00 National-Oilwell Varco 3 14 5 0 2.09

National-Oilwell Varco has a consensus price target of $37.11, indicating a potential upside of 1.21%. Given National-Oilwell Varco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe National-Oilwell Varco is more favorable than Matrix Service.

Dividends

National-Oilwell Varco pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Matrix Service does not pay a dividend. National-Oilwell Varco pays out -47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Matrix Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of National-Oilwell Varco shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Matrix Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of National-Oilwell Varco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Matrix Service and National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service $1.20 billion 0.32 -$180,000.00 ($0.01) -1,420.00 National-Oilwell Varco $7.30 billion 1.91 -$237.00 million ($0.42) -87.29

Matrix Service has higher earnings, but lower revenue than National-Oilwell Varco. Matrix Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National-Oilwell Varco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Matrix Service has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National-Oilwell Varco has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National-Oilwell Varco beats Matrix Service on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, and mining and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers construction and maintenance services to various power generation facilities, such as combined cycle plants, natural gas fired power stations, and renewable energy installations; and high voltage services comprising the construction of new substations, upgrading existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, and storm restoration services to investor owned utilities. Its Oil Gas & Chemical segment provides turnaround, plant maintenance, engineering, and construction services for the downstream and midstream petroleum industries; and hydro blasting, hydro excavating, chemical cleaning, and vacuum services, as well as performs work in the petrochemical, natural gas, gas processing and compression, and upstream petroleum markets. The company's Storage Solutions segment constructs crude and refined products aboveground storage tanks; and provides planned and emergency maintenance services. This segment also undertakes work related to liquefied natural gas, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, liquid petroleum tanks, and other specialty vessels, including spheres; and plant work in storage terminals and tank farms, as well as provides geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Its Industrial segment constructs and maintains work in the iron and steel, mining and minerals, and agricultural industries, as well as performs work in bulk material handling, fertilizer production facilities, thermal vacuum chambers, and other industrial markets. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About National-Oilwell Varco

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore. The Rig Systems segment designs, manufactures and sells land rigs, offshore drilling equipment packages, and drilling rig components. The Rig Aftermarket segment provides aftermarket products and services to support a large installed base of land and offshore rigs, and drilling rig components manufactured by the Company’s Rig Systems segment. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents and sells a range of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations. The Completion & Production Solutions segment integrates technologies for well completions and oil and gas production.

