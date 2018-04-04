Nissan Chemical Industries (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) & Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Nissan Chemical Industries (OTCMKTS: NNCHY) is one of 323 publicly-traded companies in the “Private households” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Nissan Chemical Industries to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Chemical Industries and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Chemical Industries 14.21% 16.09% 11.86% Nissan Chemical Industries Competitors 9.97% 11.27% 4.90%

Dividends

Nissan Chemical Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Nissan Chemical Industries pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Private households” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 35.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nissan Chemical Industries and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Chemical Industries $1.67 billion $214.13 million 27.86 Nissan Chemical Industries Competitors $13.04 billion $1.05 billion 18.48

Nissan Chemical Industries’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nissan Chemical Industries. Nissan Chemical Industries is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of shares of all “Private households” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nissan Chemical Industries and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Chemical Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Nissan Chemical Industries Competitors 713 2143 1781 78 2.26

As a group, “Private households” companies have a potential upside of 1.97%. Given Nissan Chemical Industries’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nissan Chemical Industries has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

Nissan Chemical Industries has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nissan Chemical Industries’ peers have a beta of 0.92, suggesting that their average stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Nissan Chemical Industries

Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. engages in chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and advanced materials and planning businesses in Japan and internationally. Its chemical products include MELAMINE, an adhesive agent; high purity chemicals; AdBlue, a urea solution; FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a flame retardant; Nissan Reishi, a health food; PHOSMEL, a non-halogen flame retardants, phenylphosphonic acid, a surface modifier; and HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate. The company offers performance materials comprising display, battery, semiconductor, and inorganic materials. It also offers agricultural chemicals, such as herbicides; insecticides; fungicide; and active ingredients for veterinary pharmaceuticals; GREATAM and PULSOR for sheath blight disease in rice fields; IKARUGA and BESGREEN for patch disease in lawns; and INPOOL for broadleaf weeds in grass lawns. In addition, the company provides pharmaceutical products, such as LIVALO, an anti-cholesterol agent; LANDEL, an anti-hypertension agent; and FINTE that block calcium channels; and custom manufacturing and process researching services for pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company provides advanced materials comprising HYPERTECH, a nucleating agent for electroless plating; ECOPROMOTE, an environmental harmony material; NANOFIBERGEL and prevelex, a life science material; and SUNCONNECT, an optical material. Furthermore, it engages in the landscaping, engineering, fertilizer, plant engineering, environmental analysis, electronic materials, and transportation businesses. The company was formerly known as Dainippon Jinzo Hiryo and changed its name to Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. in 1937. Nissan Chemical Industries, Ltd. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

