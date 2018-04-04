Critical Review: MCBC (MCFT) versus American Public Education (APEI)

MCBC (NASDAQ: MCFT) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

MCBC has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Public Education has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MCBC and American Public Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MCBC 9.07% 149.34% 21.40% American Public Education 7.06% 7.59% 6.43%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.4% of MCBC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of MCBC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of American Public Education shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MCBC and American Public Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MCBC 0 0 4 0 3.00 American Public Education 0 2 0 0 2.00

MCBC currently has a consensus price target of $28.08, suggesting a potential upside of 13.79%. American Public Education has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential downside of 15.58%. Given MCBC’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe MCBC is more favorable than American Public Education.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MCBC and American Public Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MCBC $228.63 million 2.02 $19.57 million $1.26 19.59 American Public Education $299.25 million 2.30 $21.12 million $1.29 32.60

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than MCBC. MCBC is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Public Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

MCBC beats American Public Education on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MCBC

MCBC Holdings, Inc. (MCBC) is a holding company. The Company is a designer and manufacturer of inboard tournament ski boats and V-drive runabouts under the MasterCraft brand. The Company operates through two segments: MasterCraft and Hydra-Sports. The MasterCraft product brand consists of recreational performance boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing, and general recreational boating. The Company distributes the MasterCraft product brand through its dealer network. The Company manufactures a range of Hydra-Sports recreational fishing boats. It also leases a parts warehouse in the United Kingdom to expedite service, primarily to dealers and customers in the European Union. Its MasterCraft-branded portfolio includes Star Series, XSeries and NXT boats. In addition, MCBC offers various accessories, including trailers and aftermarket parts. The Company operates primarily through its subsidiaries, MasterCraft Boat Company, LLC and MCBC Hydra Boats, LLC.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security. The company also provides diploma in practical nursing and an associate degree in nursing; and an online registered nurse to Bachelor of Science in nursing completion program. American Public Education, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

