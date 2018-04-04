Head-To-Head Analysis: Vivendi (VIVHY) & Its Peers

Vivendi (OTCMKTS: VIVHY) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Vivendi to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vivendi and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivendi 0 1 1 0 2.50 Vivendi Competitors 602 1848 1930 97 2.34

As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 70.88%. Given Vivendi’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vivendi has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Vivendi and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivendi 10.13% 7.41% 4.23% Vivendi Competitors -11.17% -7.16% 1.74%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vivendi and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivendi $14.13 billion $1.39 billion 22.34 Vivendi Competitors $17.67 billion $2.04 billion 17.84

Vivendi’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Vivendi. Vivendi is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

Vivendi pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Vivendi pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.1% and pay out 72.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility and Risk

Vivendi has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivendi’s peers have a beta of 0.59, suggesting that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Vivendi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vivendi beats its peers on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SA is a France-based company engaged in media and content businesses. It operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. It operates through several segments. Its Universal Music Group segment is engaged in the sale of recorded music, exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising. The Canal+ Group segment is engaged in publishing and distribution of pay-television channels. Gameloft segment offers the creation and publishing of downloadable video games. Vivendi Village segment offers MyBestPro, Watchever, Radionomy, the venues L’Olympia and Theatre de L’Euvre and CanalOlympia in Africa, and Olympia Production. New Initiatives segment operates Dailymotion, Vivendi Content, Canal Factory and Group Vivendi Africa. Its Corporate segment is engaged in providing central services.

