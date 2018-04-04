Critical Survey: Selective Insurance (SIGI) & Prudential Public (PUK)

Selective Insurance (NASDAQ: SIGI) and Prudential Public (NYSE:PUK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Selective Insurance and Prudential Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance $2.47 billion 1.45 $168.82 million $3.11 19.57 Prudential Public $111.53 billion 0.58 $4.25 billion $3.74 13.34

Prudential Public has higher revenue and earnings than Selective Insurance. Prudential Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Selective Insurance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Selective Insurance has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prudential Public has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Selective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Prudential Public pays an annual dividend of $1.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Selective Insurance pays out 23.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Prudential Public pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance and Prudential Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance 6.83% 11.11% 2.43% Prudential Public N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Selective Insurance and Prudential Public, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance 0 3 0 0 2.00 Prudential Public 1 0 1 0 2.00

Selective Insurance currently has a consensus target price of $60.50, suggesting a potential downside of 0.58%. Given Selective Insurance’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Selective Insurance is more favorable than Prudential Public.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Selective Insurance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Prudential Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Selective Insurance beats Prudential Public on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Selective Insurance Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates in four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus (E&S) Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities. Its products and services also comprise flood insurance. The company offers its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail insurance agents and brokers, and wholesale general agents. In addition, it invests in the premiums collected by Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, and E&S Lines segments on fixed income investments and preferred stocks, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential Public Limited Company is an international financial services company. The Company offers a range of retail financial products and services and asset management services throughout these territories. The Company operates through Insurance operations and Asset management operations. The retail financial products and services include life insurance, pensions and annuities as well as collective investment schemes. Its insurance operations include Asia, the United States (Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson)) and the United Kingdom. Its asset management operations include Eastspring Investments, M&G and Prudential Capital.

