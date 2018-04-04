Head to Head Contrast: Voxx International (VOXX) versus AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY)

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS: AACAY) and Voxx International (NASDAQ:VOXX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Get AAC Technologies alerts:

AAC Technologies has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Voxx International has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AAC Technologies and Voxx International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAC Technologies N/A N/A N/A Voxx International 3.79% -2.89% -1.88%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AAC Technologies and Voxx International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAC Technologies $2.33 billion 9.05 $605.86 million $0.49 35.31 Voxx International $681.04 million 0.17 $4.42 million $0.30 15.83

AAC Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Voxx International. Voxx International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AAC Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

AAC Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Voxx International does not pay a dividend. AAC Technologies pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AAC Technologies and Voxx International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AAC Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Voxx International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Voxx International has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 47.37%. Given Voxx International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Voxx International is more favorable than AAC Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Voxx International shares are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Voxx International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AAC Technologies beats Voxx International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

AAC Technologies Company Profile

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., an investment holding company, provides micro-component solutions for communication and information technology consumer electronics worldwide. The company operates through Dynamic components, Haptics & Radio Frequency Mechanical Module, MEMS components, and Other Products segments. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of acoustic products, electronic components, tooling and precision components, and electronics related accessories. The company offers speakers, receivers, microphones, vibrators, VCMs, and lenses; solutions, such as integration, Deepbass speaker, LDS antenna, flexfilm/FPC-antenna, near field communication, and wireless power solutions; structural ceramics; precision components for acoustic products; and electroplating services. Its products are used in smartphones, tablets, ultrabooks, wearables, notebooks, and other consumer electronics products. The company was formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc. and changed its name to AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. in May 2011. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Voxx International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer and distributor in the automotive, premium audio, and consumer accessories industries worldwide. The company's Automotive segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets rear-seat entertainment devices, satellite radio products, automotive security, remote start systems, digital TV tuners, mobile antennas, mobile multimedia devices, aftermarket/OE-styled radios, car-link smartphone telematics application, collision avoidance systems, and location-based services. Its Premium Audio segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and markets home theater systems, loudspeakers, outdoor speakers, iPod/computer speakers, business music systems, cinema speakers, flat panel speakers, Bluetooth speakers, sound bars, headphones, and digital living network alliance (DLNA) compatible devices. The company's Consumer Accessories segment designs and markets remote controls; wireless and Bluetooth speakers; Singtrix karaoke products; 360 Fly Action cameras; EyeLock iris identification and security related products; personal sound amplifiers; and A/V connectivity, portable/home charging, reception, and digital consumer products. The company markets its products to power retailers, mass merchants, regional chain stores, premium department stores, lifestyle retailers, specialty and Internet retailers, independent 12 volt retailers, distributors, new car dealers, vehicle manufacturers, vehicle and transportation equipment manufacturers, system integrators, communication network providers, smart grid manufacturers, banks, the U.S. military, cinema operators, sporting goods equipment retailers, and cell phone carriers primarily under the Audiovox brand name. The company was formerly known as Audiovox Corporation and changed its name to VOXX International Corporation in December 2011. VOXX International Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for AAC Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAC Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.