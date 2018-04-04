Crombie REIT (TSE:CRR.UN) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.46 and last traded at C$12.54, with a volume of 172400 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.56.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several research reports. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Crombie REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$15.00 to C$14.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Crombie REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Crombie REIT from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Crombie REIT (CRR.UN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.46” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/crombie-reit-crr-un-hits-new-52-week-low-at-12-46.html.

About Crombie REIT

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust invests in income-producing retail, office and mixed use properties in Canada. It owns and operates primarily retail and office real estate assets located in Canada. It owns a portfolio of over 280 investment properties in 10 provinces, comprising approximately 19.1 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA).

