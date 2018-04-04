Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.11

News articles about Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Cross Country Healthcare earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.9289139568611 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $11.03. 112,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,678. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $15.09. The company has a market capitalization of $390.18, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $219.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.60 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.24%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. research analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group started coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.14.

In other news, Director W Larry Cash acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.23 per share, for a total transaction of $56,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,503.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Grubbs acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $111,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 353,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,824.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

