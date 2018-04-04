Cross Research Upgrades Seagate Technology (STX) to “Buy”

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by stock analysts at Cross Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. UBS set a $43.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.28.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $58.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $61.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $16,668.10, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.68.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 93.35%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Philip G. Brace sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total value of $557,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 40,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $1,964,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,894.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 810,048 shares of company stock worth $43,459,301 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 81,762 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 89,727 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $1,154,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

