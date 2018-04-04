Crown (CRW) Market Cap Hits $20.09 Million

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. In the last week, Crown has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for $1.12 or 0.00015842 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, LiteBit.eu, BarterDEX and C-CEX. Crown has a market cap of $20.09 million and approximately $14,469.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,132.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $669.74 or 0.09436370 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00027348 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00162250 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.78 or 0.01913110 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00022371 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002838 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002524 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00007875 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 17,869,965 coins. The official website for Crown is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowncoin was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. CRW is a peer to peer digital currency, which enables to send and receive online payments between two parties without the need of financial institution. “

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Bittrex, C-CEX, BarterDEX and LiteBit.eu. It is not possible to buy Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

